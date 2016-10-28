(Repeats for wider distribution.)

HOUSTON Oct 28 Construction is continuing on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) even as a dispute with Native Americans has blocked work on a section of the project, the chief executive of Phillips 66, which owns 25 percent of the project, said on Friday.

CEO Greg Garland told analysts on a conference call that construction was continuing outside the area where the U.S. government has blocked work under the Missouri River.

Police arrested 141 Native Americans and other protesters in North Dakota in a tense standoff that spilled into Friday morning between law enforcement and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of the disputed oil pipeline.

