WASHINGTON Nov 30 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on new legislation that would give an energy regulator the authority to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, wresting the project's fate out of the hands of the Obama administration.

The bill, being drafted by Nebraska Representative Lee Terry, would give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the power to grant construction permits to the $7 billion project, and would require the agency to act within 30 days of receiving an application, the aide said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)