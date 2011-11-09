HOUSTON Nov 9 Leading independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) remains committed to receiving crude oil from TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed Keystone XL pipeline despite a possible delay in its construction, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to the Keystone pipeline," said Valero spokesman Bill Day. "As we said in our third quarter conference call, we expect it will be approved. We think it makes too much sense not to do it."

The U.S. State Department said it would decide within a few weeks whether to study a new route for the pipeline, which may delay its construction for another 12 to 18 months. The pipeline is intended to bring crude oil from Canada's tar sands fields in Alberta to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)