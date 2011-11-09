HOUSTON Nov 9 Leading independent U.S. refiner
Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) remains committed to receiving crude
oil from TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed Keystone XL
pipeline despite a possible delay in its construction, a
company spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We remain committed to the Keystone pipeline," said Valero
spokesman Bill Day. "As we said in our third quarter conference
call, we expect it will be approved. We think it makes too much
sense not to do it."
The U.S. State Department said it would decide within a few
weeks whether to study a new route for the pipeline, which may
delay its construction for another 12 to 18 months. The
pipeline is intended to bring crude oil from Canada's tar sands
fields in Alberta to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
