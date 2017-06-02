NEW YORK, June 2 Refiners from the Midwest
United States are fighting for access to a vital Pennsylvania
pipeline – a move that could cripple their East Coast
competitors and redraw the map for international flows of crude
and fuel into coveted coastal markets.
The regulatory dispute centers on a proposal by pipeline
operator Buckeye Partners’ to that state's Public
Utilities Commission. The plan would reverse the flow of fuels
on a section of Buckeye’s 350-mile Laurel Pipeline, which
currently flows from the East Coast to Pittsburgh.
Because pipelines only flow in one direction, the change
would effectively block five East Coast refineries from serving
Pittsburgh – with Midwest refiners picking up their market
share.
The commission will decide on whether to allow Buckeye to
reverse the flow from Pittsburgh, near the state’s western
border, to Altoona, a small city about a hundred miles to the
east.
For a map detailing the proposal, see: tmsnrt.rs/2qk72Ep
Initially, such a reversal would cost East Coast refiners
about $10 million annually, according to a study gasoline
marketer Gulf Operating commissioned to include in its
objections to the Buckeye proposal. Piping gasoline to
Pittsburgh yields some of their highest per-barrel profits.
But opponents, including East Coast refiners and some state
lawmakers, are far more worried that such a decision would
presage a reversal of the entire pipeline. That would take
Midwest fuels all the way to Philadelphia on the state's eastern
border, where it connects to distribution networks serving the
entire eastern seaboard.
For Buckeye, the move represents a bet that surging Midwest
refiners will be better customers - keeping its pipeline full to
capacity - than their struggling East Coast counterparts.
The stakes are much higher for the refiners involved.
Midwest refiners could gain a huge market opportunity to
pipe fuels into the East Coast, the largest U.S. gasoline
market.
Their products could also make their way to the New York
Harbor, a major gasoline trading hub, where they would likely
displace imports from Europe that currently account for about 23
percent of the fuel consumed in the region.
For East Coast refiners, access to the Laurel pipeline is a
matter of survival.
"I have terrible anxiety, to say the least, when I see this
proposal," said Anthony Gallagher, business manager for the
local Philadelphia pipefitters union, speaking at a recent
hearing on the proposal in Harrisburg, the state’s capital. “It
will totally choke off these refiners, and they will have to
start laying people off. Then, they will shut down.”
Buckeye’s proposal has also drawn formal objections from
state lawmakers and two refiners from the Philadelphia region,
Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) and Monroe Energy, a
subsidiary of Delta Airlines. Together, they employ
about 1,000 people.
The two other firms operating East Coast refineries - PBF
Energy and Phillips 66 - also own Midwest
refineries, which gives them conflicting economic interests in
the outcome.
PBF Energy and Phillips 66 did not respond to Reuters’
requests for comment, and neither has filed comments with the
commission.
PES and Monroe declined to comment to Reuters but filed
formal written objections to the commission.
Monroe argued that approving Buckeye’s plan would require
East Coast refiners to “reduce output or sell petroleum products
at drastically reduced prices” into an already oversupplied
market.
A delegation of Philadelphia-area lawmakers sent a letter
warning the commission of “devastating economic effects.”
Buckeye’s attorney David MacGregor countered that consumers
will reap the economic benefits.
Midwest refiners, he said at a recent commission hearing,
could lower gas prices throughout Pennsylvania and lessen the
region’s reliance on imported oil.
A decision on the reversal is not likely until the fall and
rests with the five-member state board. The five board members
declined to comment through a commission spokeswoman.
SURVIVAL STRUGGLE
East Coast refiners have already closed plants because of
their precarious competitive position.
The region's refineries currently meet about one-fifth of
gasoline demand on the East Coast, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. The rest comes from Gulf Coast
refiners, via the Colonial and Plantation pipelines, and imports
from Europe and Canada.
Currently, Pittsburgh can access fuels from either the
Midwest – through other pipelines owned by Buckeye - or the East
Coast, whichever is cheaper at the time.
Losing that market would be a blow to the East Coast plants,
but the impact would be far more dire if Buckeye ultimately
seeks to reverse the flow of the Laurel line all the way to
Philadelphia.
That’s why both Philadelphia refineries and other opponents
have argued that regulators must consider Buckeye's broader
intent - a possible reversal of flows along the entire pipeline
- in deciding the current dispute over reversing a smaller
section.
"It is imperative that there be a full investigation” of
Buckeye’s long-term plans, Philadelphia Energy Solutions argued
in a filing to the commission.
In an interview with Reuters, a Houston-based Buckeye
executive would not rule out seeking future reversals that would
extend Midwest refiners’ pipeline access to Philadelphia.
“We go where the market wants us to go,” said Bill Hollis, a
Buckeye senior vice president.
THE COMPETITIVE EDGE: CHEAP CANADIAN CRUDE
The market is tilting in favor of Midwest refiners mostly
because they can access cheaper crude than their East Coast
counterparts.
Midwest refiners including Marathon Petroleum and
Husky Energy and Phillips 66 have added nearly a
half-million barrels of daily refining capacity in the last ten
years, tailoring their systems to run crude out of Canada and
North Dakota’s Bakken shale oil field.
Today, Midwest refiners process 80 percent of the crude that
the U.S. imports from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), and crude from Western Canada
can be purchased for $14 a barrel less than benchmark U.S.
crude.
Midwest refiners can access Canada's crude via pipeline;
East Coast refiners have to pay more to get it shipped on boats
or trains.
Adding to their competitive advantage, Midwest refiners will
soon be able to tap Bakken crude through the nearly completed
Dakota Access Pipeline.
The East Coast refiners import most of the oil they turn
into gasoline and diesel from West Africa and South America, and
the region must import gasoline from Europe and Canada to meet
local demand.
Buckeye’s proposal is a bet on the future of the Midwest
refineries - and against those on the East Coast, Hollis said.
“You don’t have to have 35 years in the industry to know
where the trend is going," he said.
(Editing by David Gaffen and Brian Thevenot)