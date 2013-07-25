By Karen Brooks
July 25 A ground squirrel found in a Los
Angeles-area campground has tested positive for plague, causing
authorities to shut down part of the Angeles National Forest for
at least a week, according to a public health advisory.
Squirrel burrows will be dusted for fleas, which carry the
bacteria that causes the disease known as "the Black Death,"
authorities said, while more ground squirrels in the area will
be tested before campers are allowed back.
It was the sixth squirrel since 1995 to test positive for
plague in Southern California's San Gabriel Mountains, including
one in 2010, according to the advisory issued on Wednesday.
The most recent infected squirrel was trapped on July 16
during routine checks in the park and confirmed to carry the
disease on July 23, according to the advisory. Part of the
Angeles National Forest was shut down beginning on Wednesday
afternoon.
The plague was dubbed the Black Death in the Middle Ages,
when it was blamed for the deaths of around 25 million
Europeans.
It is treated with antibiotics and only an average of seven
cases a year are reported in the United States, according to the
Centers for Disease Control. Virtually all the U.S. cases have
been in the western states.
Last year, an Oregon man survived a bout with plague, one of
three reported in that state since the mid-1990s, none of which
were fatal. Los Angeles County has only seen four cases since
1987, and none were fatal, according to the advisory.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by David
Gregorio)