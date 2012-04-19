April 19 Authorities said the pilot of a small
plane circling over the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Thursday
was not responding to radio calls.
The privately owned Cessna was enroute to Sarasota, Florida,
from Slidell, Louisiana, and air traffic controllers lost
contact with the pilot after it took off, a Federal Aviation
Administration spokeswoman said.
The plane was at 20,000 feet (6,000 m), circling 150 miles
(240 km) South of Crestview, Florida, and due to run out of
fuel, the spokeswoman said. It may have already crashed into
Gulf waters.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) sent
jet fighters up, but could not hail the unidentified pilot, the
FAA spokeswoman said.
In a previous incident involving a "ghost plane,"
professional golfer Payne Stewart and five others died aboard a
chartered private jet October 25, 1999. The plane lost cabin
pressure, incapacitating those on board, and flew for four hours
before crashing into a field near Aberdeen, South Dakota.
