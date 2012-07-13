FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut
July 12 A Madrid-bound Delta Air Lines passenger plane returned to New York's JFK airport on Thursday after suspicious wires were found in a toilet, and a couple was taken into custody, an authoritative source said.
The source told Reuters that the man being held was of Middle Eastern origin, while the woman was from Argentina.
The wires found in the toilet were not part of the plane's systems, the source said. They were found shortly after the plane had taken off for Madrid. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Thatcher)
LONDON, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Edible drones filled with food, water or medicine could soon become indispensable in humanitarian emergencies by delivering live-saving supplies to remote areas hit by natural disasters or conflict, their designers said on Monday.
DUSHANBE, Feb 20 What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt.