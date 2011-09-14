WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A United Airlines airliner taxing for departure at Dulles airport on Wednesday reported engine trouble and evacuated its passengers down emergency chutes, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

United flight 586 had just left the gate at the airport outside Washington and was on the taxiway ready for take-off for San Francisco when the pilot reported an engine problem. The Boeing 757 had 179 passengers on board and a crew of 6.

"The pilot evacuated the plane, deployed the chutes, and passengers left the aircraft, and have been taken back to one our concourses," Tara Hamilton, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said.

She said there was no terrorism threat involved.

There were reports of three injuries. Two of them refused treatment and one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hamilton said. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Anthony Boadle)