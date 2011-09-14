(Updates with Supreme Court justice on board, United comment)

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A United Airlines jet taxiing at Dulles airport outside Washington on Wednesday reported engine trouble and evacuated passengers down emergency chutes, officials said.

United flight 586 had just left the gate at the airport and was on the runway ready for take-off for San Francisco when the pilot reported an engine problem, said Tara Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The Boeing 757 had 179 passengers on board and a crew of six. Three people were reported injured.

One of the passengers was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 78, who was evacuated with the other passengers and was not injured, a court spokeswoman said.

"The pilot evacuated the plane, deployed the chutes, and passengers left the aircraft, and have been taken back to one our concourses," Hamilton said.

She said there was no terrorism threat involved.

Two of those reported injured refused treatment and one was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hamilton said.

Mike Trevino, a spokesman for Chicago-based United Airlines, said it was not immediately clear what caused the problem.

United is a unit of United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), formed last year from a merger of United and Continental Airlines. The two airlines continue to operate as separate carriers while they integrate operations.