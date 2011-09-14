(Updates with Supreme Court justice on board, United comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A United Airlines jet
taxiing at Dulles airport outside Washington on Wednesday
reported engine trouble and evacuated passengers down emergency
chutes, officials said.
United flight 586 had just left the gate at the airport and
was on the runway ready for take-off for San Francisco when the
pilot reported an engine problem, said Tara Hamilton, a
spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports
Authority.
The Boeing 757 had 179 passengers on board and a crew of
six. Three people were reported injured.
One of the passengers was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth
Bader Ginsburg, 78, who was evacuated with the other passengers
and was not injured, a court spokeswoman said.
"The pilot evacuated the plane, deployed the chutes, and
passengers left the aircraft, and have been taken back to one
our concourses," Hamilton said.
She said there was no terrorism threat involved.
Two of those reported injured refused treatment and one was
transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,
Hamilton said.
Mike Trevino, a spokesman for Chicago-based United
Airlines, said it was not immediately clear what caused the
problem.
United is a unit of United Continental Holdings (UAL.N),
formed last year from a merger of United and Continental
Airlines. The two airlines continue to operate as separate
carriers while they integrate operations.
