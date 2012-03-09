By Andrew Stern
| CHICAGO, March 9
CHICAGO, March 9 A female flight attendant
who started ranting about a possible crash over the public
address system of an American Airlines plane on
Friday was subdued by passengers and crew as the plane
returned to the gate, passengers said.
The incident at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport led
the pilot to taxi back to the gate, where police and FBI agents
took the unidentified flight attendant for a psychiatric
evaluation, airport spokesman David Magana said.
Passengers who arrived later at Chicago's O'Hare
International Airport said the attendant had begun babbling
about technical problems with the plane, saying "Captain, I
can't be responsible for crashing this plane."
"No one was responding, and then when she said 'crash'
twice, we knew something was wrong," said an unidentified
passenger, whose comments were broadcast on WBBM radio in
Chicago.
"She said she was bipolar, so we continued to hold her until
police arrived. When they showed up they put the cuffs on and
got her off the plane," another unidentified passenger said.
The attendant also spoke about losing friends in the Sept.
11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States.
"She said she just wanted to save people and that she
wouldn't be responsible if the plane crashed," passenger Whitney
Bessler was quoted as saying by the Dallas Morning News.
"She was screaming bloody murder," passenger Bethany
Christakos told the Dallas Observer.
Another female attendant suffered minor injuries during the
altercation on board the Chicago-bound plane, Magana said.
The FBI and airport police both said they did not plan to
charge the attendant with any crime.
It was an "unfortunate but non-violent confrontation
involving a flight attendant aboard an aircraft preparing for
takeoff," and no one was seriously injured, the Association of
Professional Flight Attendants, a union, said in a statement.
American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp, issued a statement
saying the incident involved "some of the cabin crew" and said
"two flight attendants were taken to local hospitals for
treatment."
Tim Smith, a spokesman for the airline, declined further
comment, saying the incident was being investigated, and he
apologized to passengers.
When the flight finally got under way with a new cabin crew,
passengers who wanted drinks were served for free, Christakos
said.
(Editing by Greg McCune; Desking by Eric Walsh)