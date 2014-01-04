NEW YORK Jan 4 A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy New York City expressway on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries, emergency officials said.

The single-engine plane with three people on board landed on the Major Deegan Expressway in the borough of the Bronx around 3:20 p.m. (2020 GMT). The situation was quickly brought "under control," according to the New York City Fire Department.

There were no reports of car accidents linked to the surprise landing of the four-seat 1966 Piper PA, although traffic was backed up in both directions as crews worked to remove the plane.

There were no immediate details on why the plane was forced to land on the highway or where it was headed. (Reporting By Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson)