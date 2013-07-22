NEW YORK, July 22 A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to New York's Laguardia Airport touched down on Monday without its front landing gear but there were no immediate reports of injuries, CNN reported.

A televised image showed no apparent damage to the plane, which was carrying more than 100 passengers, and was surrounded by emergency vehicles.

CNN reported the airport was not accepting flights in the aftermath of the incident.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)