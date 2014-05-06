May 6 A Southwest Airlines Co plane from
Denver to Salt Lake City landed safely on Tuesday at its
destination after smoke appeared in the cockpit, airport
officials said.
Flight 1291 had taken off from Denver and was nearing the
Salt Lake City International Airport shortly before 10 a.m.
local time when the pilot noticed the smoke, said Barbara Gann,
spokeswoman for the facility.
After the plane landed without incident, the crew and 131
passengers were evacuated, and there were no reports of
injuries, Gann said. Once the plane was on the ground, the smoke
in the cockpit dissipated, she said.
The airplane taxied to the gate and was due to be inspected
by maintenance workers, Gann said.
Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Washington; Editing
by Alex Dobuzinskis and Mohammad Zargham)