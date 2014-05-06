(Adds comments from airline spokeswoman)
May 6 A Southwest Airlines Co flight
from Denver to Salt Lake City landed safely on Tuesday after the
pilot detected a strange odor in the cockpit, a spokeswoman for
the airline said.
Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Barbara
Gann initially said smoke appeared in the cockpit as the pilots
prepared to land, but later deferred to the airline, which said
there was no smoke in the Boeing 737's cockpit.
"It was a faint odor," said Southwest Spokeswoman Michelle
Agnew. "Anytime they smell something that's out of the ordinary,
they're going to take it very seriously."
Flight 1291 had taken off from Denver and was nearing the
Salt Lake City International Airport shortly before 10 a.m.
local time when the pilot noticed the odor and declared an
emergency, Agnew said.
After the plane landed without incident, five crew members
and 134 passengers were evacuated. There were no reports of
injuries, Agnew said.
Once the plane was on the ground, the odor in the cockpit
quickly dissipated, she said.
The airplane was sidelined for three hours and inspected by
airline maintenance workers before it was put back in service.
Because the smell was gone, workers were unable to determine its
cause, Agnew said.
The flight originated in Kansas City before stopping in
Denver en route to Salt Lake City.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Washington; Editing
by Alex Dobuzinskis, Mohammad Zargham and Dan Grebler)