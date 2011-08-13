BOSTON Aug 13 A US Airways LCC.N flight bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to Boston on Saturday after smoke was detected in the cabin, the airline said.

None of the 192 passengers was injured, but four flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, said US Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau.

The smoke in the cabin dissipated prior to landing, said Landau, but Flight 749 from Madrid, Spain, was diverted as a safety measure and landed at Boston's Logan International Airport shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

The aircraft will be taken out of service and inspected, she said. (Reporting by Lauren Keiper, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Vicki Allen)