By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 A solar-powered airplane
that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took
off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of
an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the
sun's energy.
The plane, dubbed the Solar Impulse, departed shortly after
6 a.m. local time from Moffett Field, a joint civil-military
airport near the south end of San Francisco, heading first to
Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 15 to 20 hours.
The spindly looking plane barely hummed as it took flight in
the still northern California morning as the sun was just
beginning to peek out over the Santa Cruz Mountains to the east.
After additional stops in Dallas, St. Louis and Washington,
D.C., with pauses at each destination to wait for favorable
weather, the flight team hopes to conclude the plane's
cross-country voyage in about two months at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York.
Swiss pilots and co-founders of the project, Bertrand
Piccard and Andre Borschberg, will take turns flying the plane,
built with a single-seat cockpit, with Piccard at the controls
for the first flight to Arizona. He is tentatively scheduled to
land in Phoenix at 1 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The project began in 2003 with a 10-year budget of 90
million euros ($112 million) and has involved engineers from
Swiss escalator maker Schindler and research aid from
Belgian chemicals group Solvay - backers who want to
test new materials and technologies while also gaining brand
recognition.
Project organizers say the journey is also intended to boost
worldwide support for the adoption of clean-energy technologies.
"I hope people understand the potential of this technology
and use it on the ground," Borschberg, who flew for the Swiss
Air Force for more than 20 years, told reporters as Piccard
suited up for the flight nearby. "If we don't try to fly today
using renewable energy, we never will."
With the wingspan of a jumbo jet and the weight of a small
car, the Solar Impulse is a test model for a more advanced
aircraft the team plans to build to circumnavigate the globe in
2015.
The plane made its first intercontinental flight, from Spain
to Morocco, last June.
SOLAR CELLS BUILT INTO WINGS
The aircraft runs on about the same power as a motor
scooter, propelled by energy collected from 12,000 solar cells
built into the wings that simultaneously recharge batteries with
a storage capacity equivalent to a Tesla electric car.
In that way, the Solar Impulse can fly after dark on solar
energy generated during daylight hours, and will become the
first solar-powered aircraft capable of operating day and night
without fuel to attempt a U.S. coast-to-coast flight.
But the plane, which from a distance resembles a giant
floating insect in the sky, is unlikely to set any speed or
altitude records. It can climb gradually to 28,000 feet (8,500
meters) and flies at an average pace of just 43 miles per hour
(69 km per hour).
The current plane was designed for flights of up to 24 hours
at a time, but the next model will have to allow for up to five
days and five nights of flying by one pilot - a feat not yet
accomplished.
Meditation and hypnosis were part of the training for the
pilots as they prepared to fly on very little sleep.
Asked about the downside of solar-powered flight at a news
conference in March to unveil the current plane, Piccard
acknowledged there was a price paid for the tiny carrying
capacity and massive wings.
"In that sense, it is not the easiest way to fly," he said.
"But it is the most fabulous way to fly, because the more you
fly, the more energy you have on board."
He added: "We want to inspire as many people as possible to
have that same spirit: to dare, to innovate, to invent."
The plane's four large batteries, attached to the bottom of
the wings along with the plane's tiny motors, account for a
quarter of its overall heft.
The aircraft's lightweight carbon fiber design and wingspan
allow it to conserve energy, but also make the plane vulnerable
to being tipped over.
A ground team of weather specialists, air traffic
controllers and engineers track the plane's speed and battery
levels and help the pilot steer clear of turbulence. Solar
Impulse cannot fly in strong wind, fog, rain or clouds. Its
machinery is not even designed to withstand moisture.