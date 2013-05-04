May 4 The flight from San Fransisco to Phoenix
took 18 hours and 18 minutes on Saturday - and didn't use a drop
of fuel.
A solar-powered airplane that developers hope eventually to
pilot around the world landed safely in Phoenix on the first leg
of an attempt to fly across the United States using only the
sun's energy, project organizers said.
The plane, dubbed the Solar Impulse, took 18 hours and 18
minutes to reach Phoenix on the slow-speed flight, completing
the first of five legs with planned stops in Dallas, St. Louis
and Washington on the way to a final stop in New York.
The spindly-looking plane barely hummed as it took off
Friday morning from Moffett Field, a joint civil-military
airport near San Francisco.
It landed in predawn darkness at Sky Harbor International
Airport in Phoenix, according to a statement on the Solar
Impulse's website.
The flight crew plans pauses at each stop to wait for
favorable weather. It hopes to reach John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York in about two months.
Swiss pilots and co-founders of the project, Bertrand
Piccard and Andre Borschberg, will take turns flying the plane,
built with a single-seat cockpit. Piccard was at the controls
for the first flight to Arizona.
The lightweight carbon fiber Solar Impulse has a wingspan of
a jumbo jet and the weight of a small car and from a distance
resembles a giant floating insect.
The plane was designed for flights of up to 24 hours at a
time and is a test model for a more advanced aircraft the team
plans to build to circumnavigate the globe in 2015. It made its
first intercontinental flight, from Spain to Morocco, last June.
The aircraft is propelled by energy collected from 12,000
solar cells built into the wings that simultaneously recharge
four large batteries with a storage capacity equivalent to a
Tesla electric car that allow it to fly after dark.
The lightweight design and wingspan allow the plane to
conserve energy, but make it vulnerable. It cannot fly in strong
wind, fog, rain or clouds.
The plane can climb to 28,000 feet (8,500 meters) and flies
at an average of 43 miles per hour (69 km per hour).
The project began in 2003 with a 10-year budget of 90
million euros ($112 million) and has involved engineers from
Swiss escalator maker Schindler and research aid from
Belgian chemicals group Solvay.