April 3 An 80-year-old woman with no flying
experience took over the controls after her pilot husband's
fatal collapse, landing their twin-engine plane as it was
running out of gas, the airport manager in Sturgeon Bay,
Wisconsin, said on Tuesday.
"She was remarkable on the radio," Keith Kasbohm of the
Door County Cherryland Airport said of Monday's incident. "She
kept her composure and sounded like she had been a pilot for
years. She knew what to do when they told her 'flaps down,
increase the throttle, increase the trim.' She was doing it
well."
Helen Collins and her husband, John, were both taken to the
hospital. He was pronounced dead, while she was held for
observation, Kasbohm said.
The couple had flown their twin-engine Cessna from Georgia
to their home in Sturgeon Bay, in northeast Wisconsin, before
the pilot was stricken.
Helen Collins took the controls and radioed the airport and
was told to circle while a local pilot was called for help. The
pilot took off in his own plane to guide her down, Kasbohm said.
"The pilot in the other airplane kept telling her, 'You're
doing great,'" Kasbohm said.
After two failed passes, Collins radioed that one of her
engines was sputtering and losing power as her gas supply
dwindled.
She made it on the third try.
"She bounced the plane about 35 feet and the nose gear
collapsed on the second impact," Kasbohm said. "She skidded and
came to rest on the runway.
"She was OK," he said.
(Reporting By Andrew Stern)