* Worst offenders may face civil lawsuits for airline delays
* More than 400 incidents at NY-area airports last year
By Aman Ali
NEW YORK, March 27 Refusing to turn off a cell
phone or laptop during takeoff from a New York area airport
could soon land airline passengers a one-way ticket to court.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on
Tuesday it is exploring suing the worst offenders who fail to
comply with guidelines for turning off electronic devices on the
runway and sometimes cause costly and annoying delays.
The issue got national attention last year after actor Alec
Baldwin was kicked off an American Airlines flight for
repeatedly refusing to stop playing a game on his phone as his
plane prepared to depart from Los Angeles.
The Port Authority oversees LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and
Newark airports, where in 2011 police responded to more than 400
cases of passengers who would not turn off their cell phones or
laptops or caused "some other kind of disruption," said
spokesman Steve Coleman.
"We're considering taking them to civil court and try to
recover damages incurred by the airline, the Port Authority and
others," said Coleman.
New York has some of the busiest airports in the country and
delays often have ripple effects at other U.S. airports.
The average cost to run a passenger airline is $5,867 per
hour, said Steve Lott, spokesman for the airline trade
association Airlines for America.
Lott said it was "extremely rare" for passengers to violate
the guidelines, noting there were more than 1.2 million flights
that operated out of LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports last
year.
There are no current civil penalties for flaunting the
guidelines. Unruly behavior is punishable under criminal law if
it rises to the level of an offense such as disorderly conduct.
Brandon Macsata, executive director for the Association for
Airline Passenger Rights, said he supported initiatives to
improve airline on-time performance but expressed "caution
against singling out passengers for delays."
(Editing By Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Shumaker)