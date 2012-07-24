WASHINGTON, July 24 Insufficient oxygen supply
caused some F-22 fighter pilots to get dizzy and disoriented
when flying the most advanced U.S. warplane, the Pentagon said
on Tuesday, signaling at the conclusion of an Air Force study
that restrictions placed on F-22 flights would gradually be
lifted.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said an Air Force analysis
had concluded that symptoms of oxygen deprivation among some
pilots of the F-22, built by Lockheed Martin Corp., were
caused by problems with the oxygen supply delivered to pilots,
not oxygen contamination.
To fix those problems, the Air Force will replace a valve in
flight suits that had restricted breathing at high altitude and
has increased the oxygen supply to pilots by removing an air
filter.
"After receiving assurances that these corrective measures
would minimize hypoxia-like events in the F-22, (Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta) approved the Air Force planned sequence
of actions to remove flight restrictions over time. This process
starts today," Little told reporters.
The Air Force stopped flying the F-22 completely for five
months last year. It resumed flights in September, but
restrictions have remained on some high-altitude and long-haul
flights.
Concern about the aircraft flared again this year after two
F-22 pilots told CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped
flying the fighter jet due to worry about safety.
Little said the Air Force would also complete other steps
designed to make the planes safer, including installation of a
back-up oxygen system.
He said altitude restrictions for F-22s could be lifted as
early as the fall after a revamped high-altitude garment had
been tested and other improvements and studies completed.
Little said the Pentagon would send a squadron of F-22s to a
U.S. air base in Japan, after which officials would recommend
resuming most long-haul flights by the fighter.
Panetta "believes that pilot safety is paramount," Little
said. "The gradual lifting of restrictions will enable the Air
Force to resume normal F-22 operations over time while ensuring
the safety of the incredible airmen who fly this critical
aircraft."
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by David Brunnstrom)