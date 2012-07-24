(Adds comments from Air Force Chief of Staff, Lockheed)
WASHINGTON, July 24 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta approved plans to send a squadron of Lockheed Martin
Corp F-22 fighter jets to Japan, a step toward lifting
flight restrictions on the most advanced U.S. warplane after the
Air Force ruled out that contaminants were causing some F-22
pilots to get dizzy at the controls.
Pentagon spokesman George Little announced the decision on
Tuesday, noting that a detailed and lengthy Air Force analysis
had concluded that symptoms of oxygen deprivation experienced by
some F-22 pilots were caused by the amount of oxygen delivered
to pilots, not the quality of the air.
He said the Air Force was initiating a series of actions
aimed at removing current altitude and other restrictions on the
F-22 over time, and would recommend resuming most long-duration
flights after the F-22 squadron flew to Japan.
The Air Force stopped flying the F-22 completely for five
months last year. It resumed flights in September, but in May
the Pentagon imposed new restrictions on how far they could fly
from airstrips and how high they could climb. [ID:nL1E8GFCRW}.
Concern about the aircraft flared again this year after two
F-22 pilots told CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped
flying the fighter jet due to worries about safety.
Panetta "believes that pilot safety is paramount," Little
said. "The gradual lifting of restrictions will enable the Air
Force to resume normal F-22 operations over time while ensuring
the safety of the incredible airmen who fly this critical
aircraft."
Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz said the
squadron of F-22s traveling to the U.S. air base in Kadena,
Japan would be accompanied by a refueling tanker, that would
carry an F-22 pilot on board, who "can offer advice" in case any
further incidents of oxygen deprivation, or hypoxia, developed
en route.
He said the tankers would follow a flight plan that meant
they were never more than an hour and a half from a landing
point, and the accompanying tanker would carry enough fuel to
allow the planes to reach their destination at a lower altitude
"We're confident that we have managed the risk associated
with continuing operations in the F-22," Schwartz said, noting
that modified equipment would be available in September, and it
would be tested under the most demanding conditions.
"What we have is a phased approach to removing limitations,"
Schwartz said. "We have to go back to the Secretary of Defense
and demonstrate the results of the improvements, the tests that
we've performed, and get his head nod on each sequential."
He said the risk associated with continued operations would
be minimized but not wholly eliminated until the equipment
modifications were in place.
Asked why the F-22s were being sent to Japan now, Schwartz
said, "There's an operational requirement and the birds are
ready to go." He gave no further details.
Little said the Air Force would replace a valve in flight
suits that had restricted breathing at high altitude and has
increased the oxygen supply to pilots by removing a charcoal air
filter aimed at trapping contaminants that was actually making
it harder for pilots to breathe.
"After receiving assurances that these corrective measures
would minimize hypoxia-like events in the F-22, (Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta) approved the Air Force planned sequence
of actions to remove flight restrictions over time. This process
starts today," Little told reporters.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Representative
Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the news was
promising, but most safety restrictions should remain in force.
They welcomed news that the Air Force had stopped using the
charcoal breathing filters that prompted the two pilots to go
public about their concerns, and urged the Air Force to rescind
disciplinary actions that were still pending against them.
Air Force officials have said they will afford the pilots
the same protections guaranteed to government whistleblowers.
Little said the Air Force would also complete other steps
designed to make the planes safer, including installation of a
back-up oxygen system.
He said altitude restrictions for F-22s could be lifted as
early as the fall after a revamped high-altitude garment had
been tested and other improvements and studies completed.
Alison Orne, a spokeswoman for Lockheed, welcomed the news,
noting that the Air Force was taking the issue very seriously
and doing all it could to ensure the safety of the pilots.
Asked why the issue was not discovered earlier, Schwartz
said the F-22 was a unique airplane.
"You can pull G6 Gs at 50,000 feet. Tell me what other
airplane ever can do that," he said, referring to the airplane's
unique ability to defy gravitational forces and execute hairpin
turns at high altitudes.
Schwartz said testing of the airplane did not reveal the
shortcomings that were recently discovered, underscoring the
need for deep and continuous testing.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan, David Alexander and Andrea
Shalal-Esa; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Andrew Hay)