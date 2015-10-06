By Steve Barnes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Oct 6 Planned Parenthood has
sought class action status for its Medicaid patients in Arkansas
after a U.S. judge ordered the state to continue payments to
three women who challenged Arkansas' move to halt payments to
the organization.
The filing in federal court in Arkansas on Monday could
reverse the state's decision to cut off funding for Planned
Parenthood programs in the state, lawyers for the group said on
Tuesday.
Governor Asa Hutchinson had ordered Planned Parenthood
removed from the list of Medicaid providers after videos
surfaced in July that purported to show its personnel
negotiating the sale of fetal body parts for profit.
The state has appealed the federal court judge's injunction
involving the three women and said it acted legally in cutting
off funds.
Planned Parenthood has denied wrongdoing and said its
Arkansas clinics do not perform surgical abortions.
"The core case remains the same, that the state improperly
excluded Planned Parenthood from its list of eligible
providers," Bettina Brownstein, an attorney for the plaintiffs,
said on Tuesday.
It is unclear how many potential plaintiffs would be covered
should class action status be granted, but in its petition
Planned Parenthood said it had provided reproductive services to
more than 1,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in fiscal 2014 and more
than 500 in its current fiscal year.
U.S. Judge Kristine Baker on Friday directed the Arkansas
Medicaid program to continue compensating Planned Parenthood's
local affiliates for three women, identified in court papers as
Jane Does, citing probable "irreparable harm" to their
reproductive health.
She also said the state had provided no evidence that the
Arkansas clinics had engaged in improper or illegal activity.
Arkansas is one of several Republican-controlled states that
have cut funds for the organization after the release of videos
by an anti-abortion activist group, the Center for Medical
Progress, in which Planned Parenthood officials are seen
discussing transactions involving fetal tissue.
The Arkansas contracts with Planned Parenthood involved
services including nurse practitioners, pharmacy and family
planning and were delivered through the Arkansas Medicaid
program. No state funds were used for abortions, except in the
case of incest, rape or when the life of the mother was at
stake, state health officials said.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Doina Chiacu)