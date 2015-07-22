By Megan Cassella
| WASHINGTON, July 22
Two senior Republican
lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to
review how it enforces abortion regulations following the
release of a pair of videos that critics say show Planned
Parenthood is involved in the illegal sale of aborted fetal
tissue.
The Center for Medical Progress, an anti-abortion group,
secretly recorded the videos. They show interviews with two
officials at the non-profit reproductive health organization
discussing ways to perform abortions to preserve fetal tissue
for research and the costs involved. Edited excerpts have
circulated widely online.
In a letter sent on Friday to U.S. Attorney General Loretta
Lynch, two Republican lawmakers have asked the Department of
Justice to detail actions it has taken to enforce the
Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act, a 2003 law that bans late-stage
abortions.
Sent by Republican representatives Bob Goodlatte and Trent
Franks, the letter also asked the department to probe potential
violations of the ban. They said portions of the videos "raise
serious questions about whether abortionists and particularly
abortionists in the Planned Parenthood organization are
complying with the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act."
Planned Parenthood has said it does not profit from fetal
tissue donation and only receives payment for associated costs,
which is legally permissible.
"These outrageous claims are flat-out untrue, but that
doesn't matter to politicians with a longstanding political
agenda to ban abortion and defund Planned Parenthood," Eric
Ferrero, the group's vice president of communications, said in a
statement.
Supporters of Planned Parenthood say the videos are the
latest attack in a decades-long campaign against its mission and
services. The organization focuses on family planning and
pregnancy prevention, with abortions comprising 3 percent of its
services, according to its website.
The Republicans' letter is a first step in what will be a
larger inquiry into Planned Parenthood and enforcement of
regulations like the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act, a Judiciary
Committee aide said.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee has also announced
it will investigate the videos and whether fetal body parts were
illegally sold for profit.
Nearly 130 House representatives signed a letter of support
sent to both committees this week, saying they were "deeply
disturbed" by the allegations.
Before the videos were released, House Republicans had
already moved to eliminate about $3 million in federal funding
for a family-planning program involving Planned Parenthood. The
budget cut was approved by a House committee late last month and
is awaiting a House vote.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Cynthia Osterman)