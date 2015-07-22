(Adds Jeb Bush, Loretta Lynch comments)
WASHINGTON, July 22 Republican presidential
candidates and lawmakers are calling for Planned Parenthood to
be investigated and its federal funding eliminated after two
videos that critics said showed the reproductive health care
group is involved in the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue.
White House hopeful Senator Rand Paul introduced an
amendment to a highway bill Wednesday that would cut the nearly
$500 million in taxpayer funding that goes annually to Planned
Parenthood.
"Not one more taxpayer dollar should go to Planned
Parenthood and I intend to make that goal a reality," Paul said.
Republican Representative Diane Black introduced a bill on
Tuesday that would place an immediate moratorium on all federal
funding for one year while Congress investigates the group's
practices. Eighty lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors.
The videos show Planned Parenthood officials discussing ways
to perform abortions to preserve fetal tissue for research and
the costs involved. They were secretly recorded by anti-abortion
group Center for Medical Progress.
Planned Parenthood says it does not profit from fetal tissue
donation and only receives payment for associated costs, which
is legally permissible.
"It just troubles me that you would sell body parts,"
Politico quoted Jeb Bush, a leading candidate for the Republican
nomination for the 2016 election, as saying.
"Congress has every right to investigate these abuses,
because (Planned Parenthood) receives $500 million dollars from
the federal government," former Florida Governor Bush said
during a visit to a crisis pregnancy center in South Carolina.
He stopped short of calling for the group's funding to be
cut but urged a review of federal spending, particularly of
organizations with "a very deep political agenda."
Two senior Republican lawmakers asked the Department of
Justice to review how it enforces abortion regulations and
detail actions it has taken to enforce the Partial-Birth
Abortion Ban Act, a 2003 law that bans late-stage abortions.
Asked whether her department would open an investigation,
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said: "At this point, we are
going to review all the information and determine what steps, if
any, to take at the appropriate time."
Supporters of Planned Parenthood say the videos are the
latest attack in a decades-long campaign against it. The
organization focuses on family planning and pregnancy
prevention, with abortions comprising 3 percent of its services,
according to its website.
About 40 percent of Planned Parenthood's funding comes from
government health services, grants and reimbursements, which
includes Medicaid managed care plans.
