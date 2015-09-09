By David Lawder and Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Congressional Republicans
showed no signs on Wednesday of having a clear plan for averting
a U.S. government shutdown in three weeks over funding for
Planned Parenthood, though senior party leaders have made clear
they want to avoid that scenario.
As has happened before, a shutdown on Oct. 1 would likely
rattle financial markets. But Republicans had little to say
about this in their remarks about the women's health group and
conservatives' demands that its federal funding be cut off.
After an hour-long, closed-door meeting of fellow party
members, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said
there were "no decisions at this point" on the content of a
stopgap funding bill for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct.
1.
Boehner, speaking to reporters for the first time since
returning to Washington after a five-week summer recess that
ended on Tuesday, also could not say when he would bring a
spending bill to the House floor for passage.
The House has only seven legislative days before the Sept.
30 end of the fiscal year and the expiration of federal funds,
which would trigger a shutdown.
With that deadline looming, passions were running high among
conservatives who want to cut off federal funding for Planned
Parenthood. Their demands follow the online release recently of
secretly taped videos that show technicians for the women's
healthcare provider handling fetal tissue following abortions.
The videos were produced and posted by an anti-abortion
group, the Center for Medical Progress, which alleges Planned
Parenthood has improperly sold fetal tissue for profit.
Planned Parenthood, which gets more than $500 million a year
in federal funds, has said it has done nothing illegal and has
accused the center of selectively editing the videos.
Exiting the closed party meeting, Republican Representative
Trent Franks of Arizona told reporters: "The bottom line is, if
we don't protect these babies, Planned Parenthood will continue
to murder them and then extract their little body parts."
Representative Bill Flores described to reporters the
dilemma he and many of his fellow Republicans face. He said the
overwhelming majority of his Texas constituents want to cut
Planned Parenthood's funding but balk at the prospect of
shutting the government down to do it.
FAMILIAR PATH
Republicans have tried before to undo federal programs they
oppose by attaching controversial legislation to must-pass
spending bills. For more than two weeks in October 2013, many
federal programs stopped after Republican Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas and others tried, but failed, to kill President Barack
Obama's landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding
bill.
Earlier this year, some Department of Homeland Security
operations halted when Republicans, again unsuccessfully, tried
to overturn an Obama executive action on immigration.
As Republicans huddled, the House Judiciary Committee held a
hearing on the controversial Planned Parenthood videos.
Because the group gets federal funding, lawmakers are
obliged "to do what we can to ensure federal taxpayers are not
contributing to the sorts of horrors reflected in the undercover
videos," said committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia.
(Reporting By David Lawder, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Richard Cowan;
Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Jonathan Oatis)