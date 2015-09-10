WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said the goal
in negotiations over funding for Planned Parenthood was to avoid
a government shutdown on Oct. 1 but also to stop the sale of
"baby parts."
"The goal here is not to shut down the government. The goal
is to stop these horrific practices of organizations selling
baby parts," Boehner told reporters.
Conservatives have pushed to cut off federal funding for
Planned Parenthood as Congress works on a stopgap funding bill
for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Alina Selyukh)