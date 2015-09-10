(Adds details, background on dispute over budget and planned
Parenthood funding, in paragraphs 4-9)
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday the goal
in negotiations over funding for Planned Parenthood was to avoid
a government shutdown on Oct. 1 and also to stop the sale of
"baby parts."
"The goal here is not to shut down the government. The goal
is to stop these horrific practices of organizations selling
baby parts," Boehner told reporters.
Boehner, however, stopped shot of guaranteeing that any
government shutdown would be averted.
Conservatives have pushed to cut off federal funding for
Planned Parenthood as Congress works on a stopgap funding bill
for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Democrats have made clear, however, that a Republican attack
on Planned Parenthood's funding, which totals more than $500
million a year, would likely prompt a veto by President Barack
Obama. That in turn could lead to a government shutdown.
Demands to cut funding for Planned Parenthood follow the
online release of secretly taped videos that show technicians
for the women's healthcare provider handling fetal tissue after
abortions. Planned Parenthood has said it has done nothing
illegal.
Some conservative Republicans, unhappy with Boehner's
leadership, are making the Planned Parenthood funding fight a
test of his leadership. Some have even threatened to try to
strip him of the top House job.
Besides Planned Parenthood funding, Republicans and
Democrats have serious disagreements over broader budget
questions for the coming fiscal year, including whether to lift
tight spending caps on a range of domestic programs.
Since 2011, when Republicans took control of the House from
Democrats, the two parties have repeatedly clashed over tax and
spending priorities. In October 2013, many government agencies
were forced to suspend their operations for more than two weeks
after Republicans tried to kill Obama's landmark healthcare law
by attaching it to an annual spending bill funding Washington.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)