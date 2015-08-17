MIAMI Aug 17 Planned Parenthood sought an
emergency legal injunction on Monday against Florida health
officials to block the use of what it says are "new and
unpublished" standards to define pregnancy gestation periods.
The legal move filed in circuit court in Tallahassee comes
after Florida's Republican Governor Rick Scott ordered a probe
last month of the state's 16 Planned Parenthood locations which
resulted in three clinics being cited Aug. 5 for illegally
performing abortions in the second trimester.
Planned Parenthood said the abortions in questions were
first trimester abortions and that the state had arbitrarily
changed the way it measures the first trimester, shortening it
to 12 weeks from 14.
Republican presidential candidates and lawmakers have called
for Planned Parenthood to be investigated and its federal
funding eliminated after two videos that critics said showed the
reproductive healthcare group is involved in the illegal sale of
aborted fetal tissue.
The videos show Planned Parenthood officials discussing ways
to perform abortions to preserve fetal tissue for research and
the costs involved.
Supporters of Planned Parenthood say the videos are the
latest attack in a decades-long campaign against it, adding that
it does not profit from fetal tissue donation and only receives
payment for associated costs, which is legally permissible.
The organization focuses on family planning and pregnancy
prevention, with abortions comprising 3 percent of its services,
according to its website.
Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration's (AHCA)
said its inspection found no fetal organs being sold but cited
other violations, including the improper second trimester
abortions.
The Vice President of Planned Parenthood Federation of
America, Dawn Laguens, said in a statement on Monday "the
allegation that Planned Parenthood is performing procedures that
we aren't licensed to is completely false."
The group accused the state of moving the goalposts by using
different standards than AHCA had used over the last decade to
calculate first and second trimester abortions.
AHCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Planned Parenthood said AHCA had long agreed to define the
first trimester of a pregnancy as the first 12 weeks of
pregnancy or the first 14 weeks following the last normal
menstrual period.
AHCA had observed that definition during routine
inspections, it said. The group noted that AHCA's new definition
was made without any prior announcement, and noted the political
timing of the citations which were issued two days before the
Republican presidential debate.
