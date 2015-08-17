(Adds statement by state agency, paragraph 7 and latest calls
By David Adams
MIAMI Aug 17 Planned Parenthood sought an
emergency legal injunction on Monday against Florida health
officials to block the use of what it says are new and
unpublished standards to define pregnancy gestation periods.
The legal move filed in circuit court in Tallahassee came
after Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott ordered a probe
last month of the state's 16 Planned Parenthood locations,
resulting in three clinics being cited on Aug. 5 for illegally
performing abortions in the second trimester.
Planned Parenthood said the abortions in question were
first-trimester abortions and that the state appeared to have
arbitrarily shortened its measurement of the first trimester.
Republican presidential candidates and lawmakers have called
for Planned Parenthood to be investigated and its federal
funding eliminated after the appearance of videos that critics
said showed the reproductive healthcare group involved in the
illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood, which provides healthcare services to
millions of women at hundreds of centers nationwide, has denied
any wrongdoing.
Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration said its
inspection found no fetal organs being sold.
A spokeswoman for AHCA said Planned Parenthood had
"self-reported" the unauthorized abortions. "The Agency looks
forward to litigating this matter," she added.
The vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of
America, Dawn Laguens, said in a statement on Monday the
allegation that it performed unlicensed procedures "is
completely false."
The group accused the state of moving the goalpost by using
different standards from ones AHCA had used over the past decade
to calculate first- and second-trimester abortions.
Planned Parenthood said AHCA had long agreed to define the
first trimester of a pregnancy as the first 12 weeks of
pregnancy or the first 14 weeks following the last normal
menstrual period.
The group noted that AHCA's new definition was made without
any prior announcement and noted the political timing of the
citations that were issued two days before the Republican
presidential debate.
"We have been doing things the same way for 10 years without
incident. We really are surprised by this," said Barbara
Zdravecky, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of
Southwest and Central Florida.
U.S. Representative Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who
chairs the Judiciary Committee and U.S. Representative Trent
Franks, an Arizona Republican who chairs the Constitution and
Civil Justice Subcommittee, called on the Department of Justice
on Monday to provide further information into potential
violations of the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act by Planned
Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood focuses on family planning and pregnancy
prevention, with abortions comprising 3 percent of its services,
according to its website.
