By Bill Cotterell
| TALLAHASSEE, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Aug 19 Planned Parenthood
said on Wednesday it would drop a petition for an emergency
injunction against Florida health officials, after the state
backed away from what the reproductive health group had called
an attempt to redefine gestation periods.
Yet Florida health officials vowed to continue investigating
Planned Parenthood, disputing that it had changed its position.
The dispute comes after Florida Republican Governor Rick
Scott ordered regulators to investigate 16 Planned Parenthood
facilities amid a national controversy over secretly recorded
videos that opponents say show the organization illegally
selling aborted fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood, which provides healthcare services for
women nationwide, has denied any wrongdoing.
In Florida, no sale of fetal tissues was found, but state
regulators cited three clinics for what it called
second-trimester abortions, in violation of their licenses.
Planned Parenthood contended that the state was using new
and unannounced measurements to make the allegation, effectively
shortening the definition of the first trimester.
The state Agency for Health Care Administration had long
defined it as the first 12 weeks of pregnancy or the first 14
weeks following the last normal menstrual period, Planned
Parenthood said.
The agency seemed to agree in a letter sent to Planned
Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida on Tuesday, the day
after the organization sought an emergency court injunction.
AHCA General Counsel Stuart Williams wrote that the Planned
Parenthood facilities "are authorized within the scope of their
current licenses to continue providing terminations of pregnancy
during the first 14 completed weeks from the last normal
menstrual period (i.e., during the first 12 weeks of
pregnancy/gestation)."
Barbara Zdravecky, head of the southwest and central Florida
group, said "the concession by AHCA has removed the immediate
necessity for an injunction and we will not pursue one at this
time."
"While we will of course cooperate with legitimate
investigations, the public does not want elected officials
spending time and money looking into bogus claims that are just
part of a political agenda," she added.
Amid media reports of a Planned Parenthood victory, the
Florida agency issued a second letter saying its position had
been misrepresented.
Planned Parenthood attorney Julie Gallagher said an
injunction was no longer needed, but her organization still
wanted a court declaration that pregnancy terminations up to 14
weeks were legal in the three southwest Florida centers.
"Despite that rather blustery letter from AHCA today, nothing
has changed," she said.
(Reporting by Bill Cotterell; Editing by Letitia Stein and Eric
Beech)