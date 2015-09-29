(Adds quotes, details throughout)
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. congressional
Republicans on Tuesday challenged Planned Parenthood's
eligibility for federal funds, while the health organization's
president said defunding it would restrict women's access to
care and disproportionately hurt low-income patients.
A series of videos that purport to show that Planned
Parenthood improperly sells fetal tissue to researchers for
profit has reignited anti-abortion voters' fervor during a
turbulent Republican presidential primary campaign.
At a five-hour House committee hearing, Planned Parenthood
President Cecile Richards appeared alone to respond to hostile
questioning from Republicans, some of whom have vowed to shut
down the U.S. government if federal support for the organization
is not cut off.
"As far as I can tell ... this is an organization that
doesn't need federal subsidy," House Oversight Committee
Chairman Jason Chaffetz said at the start.
Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, said Planned Parenthood's $127
million in profit last year showed the organization could
survive without federal funds. He accused the group of lavishly
spending on travel, hosting "blowout parties" and paying
"exorbitant salaries."
Planned Parenthood gets about $500 million annually in
federal funds, largely in Medicaid reimbursements.
"We don't make any profit off federal money," Richards
responded, adding that "outrageous allegations" against Planned
Parenthood were "offensive and categorically untrue."
She said Planned Parenthood did not use federal funds for
abortions, which comprise 3 percent of its services, or for
fetal tissue donations, which are done by 1 percent of the
clinics. Planned Parenthood clinic services include cancer
screenings, family planning, and testing and treatment for
sexually transmitted diseases.
Republicans favor shifting Planned Parenthood's federal
funds to community clinics, and they grilled Richards on why
doing so would restrict access to care.
"You can't say that Planned Parenthood is like the only
place" for low-income families to go, said Representative Mia
Love, a Utah Republican.
"But it's obviously a place that 2.7 million patients choose
to come to every year," Richards responded, adding that the move
would particularly hurt low-income, uninsured and rural
patients.
Planned Parenthood has been under fire for months over
videos that an anti-abortion group produced and posted online.
Democrats had asked that David Daleiden, the anti-abortion
activist behind the videos, attend the hearing as well, but
Republican leaders did not invite him.
On the panel, Democrats defended the group and questioned
Republicans' motives.
"What is Congress doing here?" asked Democrat Peter Welch of
Vermont. "We're having an argument that's never going to end
about abortion, but we're proposing to proceed in a way that
will have collateral consequences that compromises ... women's
health."
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Lisa Von Ahn)