By Andy Grimm
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 19 A federal judge has blocked
Louisiana's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood clinics in the
state, finding that more than 5,000 low-income patients would
have their healthcare disrupted by a move he ruled likely ran
afoul of the law.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles issued a temporary
restraining order late on Sunday requiring Louisiana to continue
providing Medicaid funding to the reproductive health
organization's clinics for the next two weeks as the legal fight
over the payments continues.
The judge said Planned Parenthood and its patients would
likely suffer irreparable harm if funding for medical services
such as cancer screenings and other preventative healthcare was
suspended.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who is seeking the
Republican presidential nomination, moved to strip the group's
funding this summer after the release of secretly recorded
videos about how Planned Parenthood handles the tissue of
aborted fetuses.
Louisiana was the first of three Southern states to announce
plans to end its contract with the organization to provide
medical services to low-income residents.
Planned Parenthood does not provide abortions in Louisiana,
court records show. The defunding effort there targets other
health services that it provides to low-income patients at
clinics in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the organization said.
The group had asked the federal court to bar Louisiana's
defunding attempt.
"This ruling is a victory for the more than 5,200 women and
men in Louisiana who rely on Planned Parenthood for care through
Medicaid," said Melissa Flournoy, Louisiana state director of
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. "It is shameful that Governor
Jindal is trying to score political points by blocking women's
access to critical health care."
Jindal's office did not immediately reply to a request for
comment on Monday.
(Additional reporting and writing by Colleen Jenkins in
Winston-Salem, N.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)