By Lisa Maria Garza and Andy Grimm
DALLAS/NEW ORLEANS Oct 19 Texas on Monday
barred Planned Parenthood from receiving state Medicaid money,
the latest setback for the women's healthcare provider since it
became embroiled in controversy over undercover videos about its
handling of fetal tissue.
Hours earlier in neighboring Louisiana, a federal judge
blocked that state's efforts to cut the group's funding.
In a letter to Planned Parenthood clinics statewide,
Texas health officials said all funding from Medicaid, the
government healthcare program for the poor, was being cut
because of what it characterized as program violations captured
on the videos.
"The gruesome harvesting of baby body parts by Planned
Parenthood will not be allowed in Texas and the barbaric
practice must be brought to an end," Governor Greg Abbott said
in a statement.
Planned Parenthood vowed to fight back, though it did not
say whether it would mount a legal challenge.
Abbott is one of several Republican governors who have moved
to strip the organization's government funding since an
anti-abortion group released the secretly recorded videos last
summer about how Planned Parenthood handles the tissue of
aborted fetuses used for medical research.
The group, the Center for Medical Progress, said the videos
showed Planned Parenthood officials discussing the illegal sale
of aborted fetal tissue. The reproductive health organization
has said the videos were deceptive, denied any wrongdoing and
challenged the funding cuts by Republican-controlled states as
politically motivated.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who is seeking the
Republican presidential nomination, had also severed Planned
Parenthood's Medicaid funding.
But late on Sunday, U.S. District Judge John deGravelles
signed a temporary restraining order requiring the state to
continue providing Medicaid funding to the group's clinics for
the next two weeks as the legal fight over the payments
continues.
In a 59-page ruling, deGravelles found that Planned
Parenthood would likely be able to prove that attempts to end
its funding in Louisiana were unrelated to its competence.
"In fact, the uncontradicted evidence in the record at this
time is that (Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast) does not perform
abortions in Louisiana, is not involved in the sale of fetal
tissue and none of the conduct in question occurred at the
PPGC's two Louisiana facilities," the judge said in his ruling.
Planned Parenthood said the defunding effort targeted
medical services, including cancer screenings and other
preventive healthcare, that it provides to more than 5,200
low-income patients at clinics in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Planned Parenthood applauded the ruling in Louisiana, while
calling Texas' move to end funding "a national scandal."
A spokeswoman for the organization would not say whether it
would challenge Texas in federal court. In addition to its case
in Louisiana, Planned Parenthood has filed lawsuits against
similar moves in Utah, Arkansas and Alabama.
"We will fight back against this outrageous, malicious,
political attack in Texas with everything we've got, and we will
protect women's access to the health care they need and
deserve," Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned
Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.
Jindal spokesman Mike Reed said the administration would
appeal the judge's decision in Louisiana.
"Planned Parenthood is engaging in classic misdirection
regarding the millions they have repaid in Medicaid fraud and
their own admissions in the baby parts trafficking videos," Reed
said in a statement. "Instead of going through the same
administrative review as any other Medicaid provider, they are
running to the federal courts and asking for special treatment."
The Planned Parenthood controversy has played out on the
national level as well as in the states. Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives have tried to strip the organization of
its federal funding and even threatened a government shutdown
over the issue.
Jindal and other Republican presidential candidates, notably
former Hewlett-Packard Chief Executive Carly Fiorina, have
generally called for defunding Planned Parenthood, while
Democratic hopefuls have expressed support for the organization.
Planned Parenthood announced earlier this month that it
would no longer accept reimbursement for fetal tissue donated
for research following abortions.
(Additional reporting and writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)