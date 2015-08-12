By Megan Cassella
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The U.S. government has
warned states moving to defund women's health group Planned
Parenthood that they may be in conflict with federal law,
officials said on Wednesday.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal
agency, was in contact with officials in Louisiana and Alabama
this month, said a spokesperson for the agency's parent, the
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The agency warned those two states that their plans to
terminate Medicaid provider agreements with Planned Parenthood
may illegally restrict beneficiary access to services, the
spokesperson said in a statement.
Planned Parenthood has been at the center of a national
debate since the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress
last month began releasing undercover videos showing doctors
discussing the sale of fetal body parts.
Federal law requires state Medicaid programs to cover
family-planning services and supplies for anyone of
child-bearing age. Ending the agreements with Planned Parenthood
would limit beneficiaries' access to care and services from
qualified providers of their choice, according to HHS.
Medicaid is a U.S. government healthcare program for the
poor; Medicare is for the aged and disabled.
Planned Parenthood Executive Vice President Dawn Laguens
said in a statement on Wednesday that moves to eliminate its
funding were "political grandstanding."
"It's good to hear that HHS has clarified what we already
know: blocking women's access to care at Planned Parenthood is
against the law," she said.
Anti-abortion activists said that a sixth video, released on
Wednesday, shows Planned Parenthood doctors sell aborted fetal
tissue to researchers without the mother's permission.
As it has for weeks, Planned Parenthood said it has done
nothing wrong.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, one of 17 contenders for
the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, earlier this month
was the first to lead his state to cut funding of Planned
Parenthood, following a failed effort to do that in the U.S.
Congress.
On Wednesday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said in
a radio interview that if he became president, he would use the
Justice Department to "criminally prosecute" the group.
Carly Fiorina, the only woman in the Republican race, said
on CBS the group should be "defunded immediately."
Billionaire businessman Donald Trump, another Republican
candidate, said on Tuesday abortions should not be federally
funded, but he "would look at the good aspects of" Planned
Parenthood.
"I'm sure they do some things properly," he told CNN. "We
have to take care of women."
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by David Gregorio)