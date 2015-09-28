(Adds opinion poll on Planned Parenthood funding, background,
Sept 28 An investigation in Missouri found no
evidence that Planned Parenthood's St. Louis clinic mishandled
fetal tissue or engaged in unlawful activity, Attorney General
Chris Koster's office said on Monday.
Koster, a Democrat, launched the investigation after an
anti-abortion group released videos over the summer alleging
that Planned Parenthood illegally sold fetal tissue in other
states. Officials in other states also have launched
investigations.
The announcement came as a Quinnipiac University national
opinion poll released on Monday found 52 percent of responding
voters opposed to cutting off federal funding to Planned
Parenthood and 41 percent supporting the move.
Quinnipiac surveyed 1,574 registered voters nationwide from
Sept. 17 to 21 and the poll had a 2.5 percentage point margin of
error.
The secretly recorded videos released by an anti-abortion
group, the Center for Medical Progress, allege that Planned
Parenthood sold aborted fetal tissue, which is barred. The
women's healthcare provider has said the videos are deliberately
distorted with deceptive edits and denies allegations it has
improperly used fetal tissue from abortions.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress tried and failed this month
to strip federal money for Planned Parenthood in a government
funding bill.
Koster said the evidence reviewed supported that Planned
Parenthood handled fetal tissue in accordance with Missouri law
at its St. Louis facility, which is the only licensed surgical
abortion facility in the state.
"We have discovered no evidence whatsoever to suggest that
Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility is selling fetal
tissue," Koster said in a news release.
The attorney general's office interviewed workers at the
facility and reviewed documents from all 317 abortions during a
30-day audit, finding that all tissue from abortions was
examined at a pathology lab and incinerated, the statement said.
Officials in Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas have targeted
Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, which covers
non-abortion preventive services such as birth control and
screenings for cancer and sexually transmitted diseases.
Wisconsin representatives last week advanced a bill to stop
Planned Parenthood from receiving federal family planning money
in the state. The bill needs state Senate approval and the
governor's signature to become law.
