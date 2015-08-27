By Megan Cassella
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 Planned Parenthood told U.S.
congressional leaders on Thursday that manipulations and
deletions used in the editing process of secretly recorded
videos slamming the organization rendered the tapes unreliable
for government inquiries.
In an 11-page letter to Republican and Democratic
congressional leaders, the reproductive healthcare group's
president, Cecile Richards, detailed the findings of an analysis
conducted by research firm Fusion GPS and commissioned by
Planned Parenthood.
In recent weeks, the Center for Medical Progress has
released eight videos showing Planned Parenthood technicians
gathering fetal tissue from abortions.
The anti-abortion group has said the videos showed Planned
Parenthood officials discussing the illegal sale of aborted
fetal tissue. Planned Parenthood has said it has done nothing
wrong.
Richards' letter comes as four congressional committees are
conducting investigations into her organization. When Congress
returns from summer recess on Sept. 8, efforts to halt federal
funds for the organization could be part of budget negotiations.
The letter said there were multiple instances of what it
called deliberately deceptive edits, inaccurate transcripts and
missing footage.
In the accompanying 10-page report by Fusion GPS, video
forensic experts tallied 42 instances of unrelated questions and
answers being spliced together in the first five videos,
creating the appearance of seamless conversations. The edits
"substantively and significantly" altered the meaning of the
dialogue, the report said.
It was not immediately known how much Planned Parenthood
paid Fusion GPS for its research.
Analysts found transcripts had also been altered, at times
changing questions by actors "to make it seem less like they are
baiting Planned Parenthood staff into making unethical
statements," the report said.
In what the Center for Medical Progress called full-length
footage, analysts found large portions had been removed,
including approximately 30 minutes' worth of video filmed in
each of two clinics, the report said.
"Any time someone has made undisclosed changes to an audio
or video file, that renders the file unreliable," lead
investigator and former Wall Street Journal investigative
reporter Glenn Simpson said during a media conference call.
In response, the Center for Medical Progress issued a
statement calling the new analysis a "desperate, 11th-hour
attempt" to discredit the videos, saying the edits were made to
remove bathroom breaks and downtime between meetings.
The Center for Medical Progress has indicated that it will
release more videos in coming weeks.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Richard Cowan and Lisa
Von Ahn)