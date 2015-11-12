By Andy Sullivan
| MCALLEN, Texas
MCALLEN, Texas Nov 12Four years after cutting
off funding for Planned Parenthood, the state of Texas says it
has been able to rebuild its safety net, in what could be a
model for Republicans in Congress who hope to defund the
nation's largest family planning provider at the national level.
Independent health experts dispute the claim, saying Texas
still has a long way to go before it can provide the level of
service it did when Planned Parenthood was an integral part of
its family planning efforts.
According to figures provided to Reuters by Texas health
officials, the state's retooled family-planning programs reached
317,393 women in the 2014 fiscal year, nearly as many as the
320,044 the state served in fiscal 2010, before it cut off
funding to Planned Parenthood.
After recruiting other health clinics and doctors to provide
contraceptives to low-income women, state officials say their
biggest challenge at this point is getting the word out.
"There is access for every woman in Texas to be able to
receive the services she needs," said Lesley French, who
oversees women's health programs at the Texas Health and Human
Services Commission.
Anti-abortion activists have long targeted Planned
Parenthood because it provides abortion along with contraception
and other women's health services. Criticism mounted this summer
when undercover videos showed Planned Parenthood officials
talking about providing fetal parts for research.
Federal law already prohibits taxpayer money from being
spent on abortions, except in cases of rape or incest or when
the mother's life is in danger, and Planned Parenthood relies on
private donations to pay for its abortion services.
In 2011, the Texas state legislature cut Planned Parenthood
out of one family-planning program and revamped the way another
program hands out funds, placing private clinics like Planned
Parenthood at the bottom of the list.
Last month, Governor Greg Abbott said he would block the
organization from participating in all Medicaid programs in the
state.
Legislators also imposed a welter of expensive new
regulations on abortion clinics, forcing many of them to
close.
SCALING BACK
Once the state's largest birth control provider, Planned
Parenthood has dramatically scaled back its presence in Texas.
The network now operates 35 clinics there, 46 fewer than in
2010. Some 16 have closed their doors permanently, while others
have consolidated or severed ties with the national network.
The cuts have hit hardest in remote areas, the group says.
Along the Rio Grande Valley, the local Planned Parenthood
affiliate closed four of its eight clinics and laid off half its
staff.
The affiliate cut its ties to Planned Parenthood in order to
tap state funds, but expects it still won't have the capacity to
serve many of its former patients.
"Who has picked them up? We don't know," said Patricio
Gonzales, chief executive of the now-renamed Access Esperanza
health group.
Planned Parenthood hasn't been the only casualty. Some 36
other family-planning clinics across the state have also closed
their doors since the changes, according to the Texas Policy
Evaluation Project, an academic effort that tracks the state's
family planning efforts.
Those that remain open now often charge money for services
that they once provided for free.
Marisol Rincon, 35, said she was unable to afford the $60
that Access Esperanza charged her when it was cut out of the
state family-planning program. She opted to use condoms, even
though they had resulted in an unwanted pregnancy previously.
"It was between having to buy food for my kids or paying for
some type of exam or birth control," she said.
There is no statistical evidence to date that the changes
have led to more unwanted pregnancies. Texas birth rates have
fallen and abortions have dropped, in line with national trends.
But there are signs that the state's safety net has frayed.
One in three Texas women in 2014 said she had no regular
health-care provider, up from 1 in 5 in 2010, according to the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Texas's family-planning costs ballooned from $15 million in
fiscal 2011 to $104 million in fiscal 2014, driven partly by the
Obama administration's decision to pull its share of funding
after Texas cut off Planned Parenthood.
The state also set up a new $50 million program that
combines family planning with other health services like
diabetes screening. Planned Parenthood isn't allowed to
participate.
Anti-abortion activists say voters in Texas are willing to
foot the bill to ensure that their money doesn't go to Planned
Parenthood.
"Taxpayers are protected, by and large, from having their
tax dollars being used to promote abortion as a method of birth
control," said Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas
Alliance for Life.
The state has worked to recruit doctors and health clinics
to serve patients who had formerly relied on Planned Parenthood.
With a record $285 million budgeted for women's health over
the next two years, lawmakers and officials say women should now
be able to find care through other medical providers.
Independent health experts say Texas is overstating its
case. A more accurate assessment, they say, would show that the
state actually provided family planning services to about
250,000 women in fiscal 2014, still far short of the 320,000 who
were served before Planned Parenthood was forced out.
They say the state is inflating its numbers by tens of
thousands by including women who used the state's new Expanded
Primary Health Care program for services other than
contraception, such as hypertension and diabetes screening.
"Texas has a big job to do to make the new programs work
across the state," said Janet Realini, president of Healthy
Futures of Texas, a coalition of women's health providers that
does not include Planned Parenthood.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Sue Horton)