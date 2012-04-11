By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, April 11 Planned Parenthood filed
a federal lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of a
new Texas rule that excludes the family planning organization
from a program that provides cancer screenings, birth control
and other health services to low-income women in the state.
The lawsuit filed by a group of Planned Parenthood clinics
that do not provide abortions says the rule is unconstitutional
and that it will lead to tens of thousands of women being unable
to get preventive healthcare from their chosen provider.
"Worst of all my fears is that these women will forgo
life-saving screenings, comprehensive exams, reliable birth
control and other vital preventive healthcare services,"
Patricio Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of
Hidalgo County in South Texas, told reporters on Wednesday.
Since the Texas Women's Health Program began in 2007, state
law has technically banned its money from going to abortion
providers or affiliates of abortion providers, but the state did
not enforce the ban on affiliates.
In 2011, Texas notified the federal government of its intent
to begin enforcing that ban, effectively excluding Planned
Parenthood from the program.
Obama administration officials responded by saying they
would not renew funding for the program because Texas was
violating federal law by restricting freedom of choice of
providers. The state is suing over that decision, and Texas
Governor Rick Perry has accused the Obama administration of
abandoning "these Texas women to advance its political agenda."
State officials say they want to continue the program -
which is part of the Medicaid health program for the poor and
disabled - and will work to extend federal funding or find a way
to pay for it with state dollars. The federal government pays 90
percent of the $33-million-a-year program.
"Federal law gives states the right and responsibility to
establish criteria for Medicaid providers so we're on firm legal
ground," Stephanie Goodman, a spokeswoman for the Texas Health
and Human Services Commission, said on Wednesday.
Goodman said "this is not about allowing women to choose
their provider." She pointed out that federal officials have
waived the freedom of choice provision in all other Medicaid
services in Texas.
Starting in May, providers who don't comply with the new
rule will be removed from the program, Goodman said.
Gonzales said some of the Planned Parenthood centers would
be forced to close.
Rene Resendez, 24, a college student in West Texas who is in
the program, said that Planned Parenthood is important to her
family because her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer at
Planned Parenthood when she was pregnant.
"Without the Women's Health Program and Planned Parenthood,
I don't know what I would do, or where I would go for the cancer
screenings and other services that I need," Resendez said.
