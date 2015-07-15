July 15 Republican U.S. congressional leaders on
Wednesday launched an investigation of Planned Parenthood after
a video implying it sells the organs of aborted fetuses was
released on the Internet. The reproductive health group said the
video is false.
The secretly recorded video shows Dr. Deborah Nucatola,
senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood
Federation of America, discussing harvesting body parts from
aborted fetuses with actors posing as buyers from a biological
company. The conversation took place over lunch and wine in a
restaurant.
The Center for Medical Progress, the California-based
anti-abortion group that released the video on Tuesday, said it
was evidence that Planned Parenthood was involved in the illegal
sale of aborted fetuses and conducting illegal partial-birth
abortions.
The nonprofit organization has flatly denied the
accusations, saying neither it nor patients profited from the
distribution of fetal tissue for lifesaving scientific research.
In Washington, House Speaker John Boehner said he had asked
the appropriate congressional committees to look into "the
grisly practices embraced by Planned Parenthood."
"When an organization monetizes an unborn child - and with
the cavalier attitude portrayed in this horrific video - we must
all act," the Ohio Republican said in a statement.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee said it would
investigate whether fetal body parts were illegally sold for
profit.
In Louisiana and Texas, the Republican governors of those
states also ordered investigations.
Planned Parenthood said in a statement that it has followed
legal and ethical guidelines that allow women to consent to
donating fetal tissue for scientific research with no financial
gain to the individual or organization.
"These outrageous claims are flat-out untrue, but that
doesn't matter to politicians with a longstanding political
agenda to ban abortion and defund Planned Parenthood," spokesman
Eric Ferrero said in the statement.
The organization characterized the video as the work of
anti-abortion activists out to harm its reputation.
The outcry from leaders in the Republican-dominated
Congress, as well as from several Republican presidential
candidates, appeared to have little impact on Planned
Parenthood's standing with some key supporters.
The "verbiage could have been different, but you don't judge
an organization by the words of one employee," Texas attorney
Steve Mostyn said in a telephone interview. Mostyn estimated
that he and his wife gave more than $1 million to Planned
Parenthood's efforts last year.
LEGAL TO OBTAIN
The video has reignited the controversy about medical
research using human fetal tissue, which experts said was in
high demand in the 1990s. Since then, that supply of research
material has fallen sharply, replaced largely by cells from
embryos, adult stem cells and other sources.
"It's legal to obtain fetal tissue. You are not supposed to
sell it. You can certainly make it available," said Arthur
Caplan, director of medical ethics at NYU Langone Medical
Center's Department of Population Health.
He said a few companies now collect the tissue, and "they
charge a lot for it."
"I'm not sure people who donate it realize that," he added.
Under federal law, selling human fetal tissue across state
lines is punishable by fines of up to $500,000 and a prison
sentence of up to 10 years. However, the law allows "reasonable
payments" for costs such as transportation and storage.
Planned Parenthood said it followed applicable laws and
ethical standards in helping women who wish to donate fetal
tissue for research purposes.
When the video was released on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood
explained that costs such as transportation to research centers
are reimbursed in some cases, calling it standard medical
practice.
At the National Institutes of Health (NIH), research using
human fetal tissue is done "under its general legal authorities
to conduct biomedical research to enhance health, lengthen life,
and reduce illness and disability," the agency said in a
statement.
The NIH defines such tissue as coming from a dead embryo or
fetus following a stillbirth, or a spontaneous or induced
abortion.
The NIH last year funded $76 million in medical research
involving the use of human fetal tissue that spanned a range of
topics.
In one example, Massachusetts General Hospital, an affiliate
of Harvard University, and other institutions investigated
antibodies that can neutralize the HIV virus that causes AIDS.
At Stanford University in California, human fetal tissue was
used in efforts to make more effective chicken pox and shingles
vaccines. Researchers at the University of California at Davis
sought to understand the fetal development of the human visual
system.
"The need for tissue is not great," said NYU's Caplan,
saying Planned Parenthood might not want to be involved in the
field at all.
"It's too controversial."
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Julie
Steenhuysen in Chicago, Jonathan Oatis in New York and Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Frank McGurty and
Jonathan Oatis)