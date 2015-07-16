(Adds Indiana investigation, paragraph 9)
By Letitia Stein
July 16 Planned Parenthood's president
apologized on Thursday for the "tone and statements" of a senior
staff member who was secretly recorded in a video that critics
say suggests the U.S. reproductive health organization sells
aborted fetal tissue.
Despite Planned Parenthood's denials of the allegation, the
video's release earlier this week has rapidly spurred
investigations in the Republican-led U.S. Congress.
Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation
of America, said in a new video statement that the nonprofit
organization does not profit from fetal tissue donation.
She also apologized for the remarks of Dr. Deborah Nucatola,
its senior director of medical services, recorded discussing
fetal body parts over lunch and wine in a restaurant. She was
meeting with actors posing as buyers from a biological company.
"Our top priority is the compassionate care that we provide.
In the video, one of our staff members speaks in a way that does
not reflect that compassion," said Richards, whose statement did
not name Nucatola.
"This is unacceptable, and I personally apologize for the
staff member's tone and statements," she added.
The controversial video was released on Tuesday by the
Center for Medical Progress, a California-based group, which
claims the comments demonstrate that Planned Parenthood was
involved in the illegal sale of aborted fetuses.
Widely circulated online, the video already has led to the
start of investigations by the judiciary committee and the
energy and commerce committee in the House of Representatives.
On Thursday, the Republican governors of Georgia and Indiana
joined their counterparts in Louisiana and Texas in ordering
state-level investigations. Ohio's Republican attorney general
is also probing Planned Parenthood in his state.
In response, two House Democrats came out in support of
Planned Parenthood on Thursday.
"The video does not demonstrate that Planned Parenthood is
'selling' fetal tissue," judiciary committee ranking member
John Conyers Jr. of Michigan and Steve Cohen of Tennessee said
in a joint statement.
They said portions of the full video contradicted
allegations against Planned Parenthood, but these were edited
out of the widely circulated nine-minute version.
Richards said Planned Parenthood stood by its work helping
women to donate tissue for "lifesaving" research.
"We know the real agenda of organizations behind videos like
this," she said. "Their mission is to ban abortion completely
and cut women off from care at Planned Parenthood and other
health centers."
She added: "We will never let that happen."
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Additional
reporting by Megan Cassella in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Eric
Walsh)