Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
WASHINGTON, July 30 The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Barack Obama would oppose any efforts by Congress to defund Planned Parenthood, a health organization that performs abortions at its clinics.
Republicans in Congress have threatened to pull federal funding from Planned Parenthood after a group that opposes abortions released videos that suggest the health organization profits off supplying aborted fetal tissue for medical research. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: