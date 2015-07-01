July 1 Imperiled polar bears will see a
population crash in most parts of the Arctic Ocean if global
greenhouse gas emissions continue at current rates, causing
accelerated melting of the sea ice the bruins depend on for
survival, U.S. scientists said on Wednesday.
A study led by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) biologists
showed that a worldwide failure to reduce the release of
atmospheric pollutants tied to the burning of fossil fuels will
likely lead to "a greatly decreased state" for polar bear
populations in Alaska and elsewhere, except for an Arctic region
north of Canada where summer ice is known to persist longer.
The world's 20,000 to 25,000 polar bears, which can stand as
high as 11 feet (3.35 meters) and weigh as much as 1,400 pounds
(635 kg), use floating sea ice as platforms for hunting their
preferred prey of ringed seals, for mating and to travel vast
distances quickly and without expending crucial energy reserves
on long-distance swimming, according to the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service.
The bears were protected in 2008 under the federal
Endangered Species Act after U.S. wildlife managers said climate
changes threatened the massive mammal's survival in the first
such listing of its kind.
USGS ecologists used updated models for predicting
greenhouse gas levels under a variety of scenarios in a research
paper that concluded that polar bears will face severe
challenges in the next several decades even if climate warming
stabilizes thanks to of reductions in global emissions.
If releases are not reduced, the number of bears across the
vast majority of the Arctic ice cap will sharply fall 25 years
sooner than if greenhouse gas rates peak in 2040 and then
decline through the end of the century, according to the study.
"Substantial sea ice loss and expected declines in the
availability of marine prey that polar bears eat are the most
important specific reasons for the increasingly worse outlook
for polar bear populations," Todd Atwood, USGS research
biologist and lead author of the study, said in a statement.
Atwood and his team found other stressors for polar bears,
including oil and gas exploration and hunting by indigenous
peoples, had little impact on them compared to the loss of sea
ice.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to release for
public review a draft plan on Thursday for the recovery of polar
bears.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)