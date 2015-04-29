By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK, April 28
NEW YORK, April 28 A night of arson and looting
in Baltimore has shaken the confidence of people running
businesses beyond the areas hardest hit. In particular, they are
concerned a city that took many years to start to recover from
devastating riots in 1968 could be put back on its heels.
While Baltimore's unemployment rate is higher than the
national average and it is lagging in per capita income, the
city government's budget is stable, it has a diverse business
sector, elite universities and medical facilities, and a growing
number of tourists flock to its downtown harbor.
But the unrest that led to the burning of 19 buildings, the
destruction of 144 vehicles, and injuries to 20 police officers
on Monday, deeply unsettled the business community and the wider
population of the city. It followed the funeral of a 25-year-old
black man, Freddie Gray, who died in a hospital on April 19, a
week after sustaining injuries in police custody. The situation
was calmer on Tuesday, with the National Guard deployed and a
curfew in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m, but tensions remain very
high.
"I woke up this morning feeling really concerned about the
future of our industry in Baltimore and whether people will want
to move here and live here," said Will Runnebaum, owner of
Baltimore's Marcus-Boyd Realty.
"In the last couple of days we've had to cancel numerous
appointments with clients that were interested in seeing
properties for sale and for rent," Runnebaum said.
With the one-week curfew imposed, service-oriented
businesses such as restaurants are taking a hit. They started to
suffer some days ago as protests grew following Gray's death.
"We started to feel the impact of the events taking place as
early as Saturday, with cancellations of parties that were
booked for events," said Brian McComas, the owner of Ryleigh's
Oyster restaurant which has several Baltimore locations and has
temporarily closed one.
Baltimore is home to some major American businesses,
including fund management firms T Rowe Price and Legg
Mason, and athletic wear retailer Under Armour. T.
Rowe Price closed its downtown office on Tuesday. Legg Mason
opened its offices but encouraged employees to work from home.
The city's conference industry could also take a hit. The
Futures Industry Association said it canceled a compliance
conference scheduled for Wednesday, and some other events have
been canceled or postponed.
"It's going to be harder to attract convention and business
meetings to Baltimore," said Anirban Basu, Chairman and CEO of
Sage Policy Group, a Baltimore-based economic and policy
consulting firm. "The community, region and state will all be
negatively impacted. Private investment into Baltimore will
slow."
The looting and burning of a CVS pharmacy and general store,
which has been shown on just about every newscast in the past 24
hours, as well as the destruction of other shops, will tend to
deter retailers from making new investments, economists warned.
"One of the things that's been growing in the area has been
the tourism aspect and nothing puts off tourists more than riots
and curfews," said Daraius Irani, chief economist at the
Regional Economic and Studies Institute of Towson University in
Baltimore.
SOLID FINANCES
In Baltimore's favor is a "healthy financial position"
according to a July 2014 assessment from credit rating agency
Moody's, while rival Standard & Poor's says the city has strong
budgetary flexibility and strong liquidity.
"One of Baltimore's credit strengths is it has a sizeable
and diverse tax base," said Moody's analyst Jennifer Diercksen,
noting the city's universities, which provide thousands of very
safe jobs - creating a stable base for Baltimore.
Much like Boston and Philadelphia, Baltimore's economy has
been anchored by elite universities, such as Johns Hopkins and
the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Still, the city lags the rest of the nation on a per capita
income basis. Its per capita income was $24,155 for 2012,
representing only 86.1 percent of the national median, according
to Moody's.
Its unemployment rate is higher than the U.S. average -
according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Baltimore
city's unemployment rate in February was 8.4 percent versus the
U.S. rate of 5.8 percent in that month.
Demographics have worked against it - the city shrank from
nearly 950,000 in the 1950s to around 620,000 today. That has
been turning around in recent years, with a modest rise of 0.3
percent between 2010-2014.
Still, economists said one of Baltimore's problems is the
sharp demographic split between the successful elite and an
underprivileged population.
"There is the vibrant, beautiful, urban community that is
characterized by ongoing renaissance, and the poor, less
educated, less visited, which faces more challenges," said Basu.
"Both Baltimores have been making progress in recent years.
"Despite the fact the destruction was in the other
Baltimore, not the one visited by tourists, the damage
economically in the near and mid term will affect both."
(Additional reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Martin
Howell)