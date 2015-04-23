By Julia Edwards and Anjali Athavaley
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 23
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 23 A recent series of
widely publicized police shootings of unarmed civilians has
heightened interest across the United States in outfitting
patrol officers with body cameras. But tight police budgets will
limit how widely the devices are adopted, local officials and
industry experts told Reuters.
More than a half-dozen companies are competing to supply the
nation's nearly 700,000 sworn officers with body cameras, which
can cost between $350 and $700 apiece.
In addition to the cost of cameras, expensive systems are
required to process and archive the many hours of video footage
produced by the cameras, and the cost of storing archived
footage can dwarf the initial equipment costs.
A Reuters survey of the 20 largest U.S. police forces found
widespread interest in the devices. But while 16 departments
have equipped some officers with cameras or plan to do so, not
one has yet been able to provide kits to all its patrol
officers, the survey found.
In Boston, for instance, where body cameras are not
currently used, police officials are interested but unsure that
widespread deployment will be possible. "Cost is always a
factor. Whether it is prohibitive or not remains to be seen,"
said police spokesman James Kenneally.
Suffolk County, New York is the only one of the 20
departments surveyed that is not currently considering cameras.
In a statement, the Long Island force said it will monitor the
experiences of other departments, including their budget issues,
before deciding whether to deploy the technology.
In Baltimore, where six officers have been suspended while
authorities investigate the death of a man who suffered a fatal
spine injury while in custody, a pilot program is due to launch
this week.
But Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has cautioned against
moving too quickly. "We've seen in other jurisdictions around
the country where there's been a rush to implementation and it
has cost taxpayers millions of dollars," she said Monday on
MSNBC's Morning Joe program.
Many police departments are still recovering from budget
cuts and don't expect to reach pre-recession funding levels
again until 2018, said Hassan Aden, director of research and
programs at the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
And so far, there has been little progress on promised help
from the federal government. President Barack Obama in December
announced a $75-million initiative to fund purchases of 50,000
body cameras, but the funding has stalled due to inaction in
Congress.
COSTS AND BENEFITS
One of the few large cities to move beyond the pilot program
stage is San Diego. Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said the city
council decided to fund cameras because of past instances of
police misconduct. Six hundred of the city's police are using
cameras now, and the force hopes to equip all 1,000 patrol
officers by the end of the year.
One highly variable cost is storage. Departments set up
their own rules about how long footage is stored, usually with
input from city officials, community members and police unions.
In San Diego, recordings of small interactions, such as traffic
warnings, will be stored for as little as six months. Recordings
used in investigations or ongoing court cases, will be kept
until the case is closed.
The purchase price of San Diego's cameras ranged from $300
to $500, depending on the sophistication of the model. But the
total cost of the program in the city's first year was $1
million, largely because of the cost of storage, which will be
ongoing. Docking stations for uploading footage to a cloud-based
service ran $1495 per unit, according to a copy of the city's
contract with its supplier, Taser International Inc..
Los Angeles, which plans to deploy 860 cameras this summer,
will make an initial outlay of $1.5 million for equipment,
maintenance and storage, the department told Reuters.
STARTING SMALL
In Phoenix, where police took pay and benefit cuts in a 2014
budget shortfall, outfitting every patrol officer could cost up
to $3.5 million, spokesman Sgt. Kevin Johnson told Reuters.
Officers in only one Phoenix precinct now use cameras. "We
would like to go citywide, ... but we're going to do it smart
and in increments," said Johnson.
Eleven of the 20 largest departments, including New York,
Chicago and Washington, D.C., are conducting pilot programs to
test equipment and evaluate the worth of employing cameras.
Even programs that start small have been good for body
camera suppliers. Taser reported sales of its Axon business,
which includes recording devices as well as an accompanying
cloud-based storage system, increased 82 percent to $18.9
million in 2014 versus 2013.
Rick Smith, CEO of Taser, said departments may pay more in
the long run if they don't purchase the cameras. "The argument
we're seeing today is why don't we spend a bit more on cameras
now and we'll save a lot on litigation in the future," said
Smith.
