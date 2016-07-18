July 18 The suspect in the killing of three Baton Rouge police officers changed his name and pledged affiliation to an African-American offshoot of the anti-government Sovereign Citizen Movement, documents show.

The suspect changed his name from Gavin Eugene Long to Cosmo Ausar Setepenra last May, according to Jackson County, Missouri, public records. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Ned Parker; Editing by David Rohde)