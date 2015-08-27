AUSTIN, Texas Aug 27 A Houston police officer
working a second job as a hospital security guard shot and
critically wounded on Thursday a patient who had been combative
with staff and fought with security, a Houston police spokesman
said.
The officer was one of two off-duty police officers working
as security at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston who were
called into the room to subdue the suspect, described as a
26-year-old male, the spokesman said.
The suspect fought with the officers, injuring both. One of
the officers deployed his Taser but that did not appear to have
any effect, spokesman Kese Smith said.
"The struggle continued to escalate, at which point, the
second officer, fearing for his safety and that of his fellow
officer, discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect,"
Smith said.
Houston Police did not identify the patient and did not have
information on why he sought care at the hospital.
The officers, veterans of 21 and 30 years on the force,
suffered lacerations to their heads and one appears to have a
severe concussion. They were being treated at the hospital and
have not been identified, he said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)