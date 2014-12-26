(Adds lengthening of mourners' line, well-known attendees,
By Jonathan Allen and Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK Dec 26 Police officers in dress
uniform and other mourners joined a somber, four-block line
outside a New York City church on Friday for the wake of one of
two officers shot by a man who said he was avenging the killing
of unarmed black men by police.
Targeted for their uniform, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu
were slain last Saturday afternoon while sitting in their patrol
car in Brooklyn in what is only the seventh instance of police
partners being killed together in the city in more than 40
years.
Draped in the New York Police Department's green, white and
blue flag, Ramos's coffin was carried into a church in his
suburban Queens neighborhood by police officers as colleagues
from his Brooklyn station house stood saluting.
"He was this beam of light," Elizabeth Vidal, who had known
Ramos for more than a decade as a fellow usher at Christ
Tabernacle Church, said as she waited to go inside, her voice
cracking with sadness.
Ramos, 40, had been on the force for two years and was
raising two teenage sons with his wife, Maritza.
His funeral on Saturday will come at the end of a week in
which blame swirled and heated rhetoric flashed across a city
that had largely escaped some of the more violent outbursts seen
in six months of nationwide protests against police use of
force.
In extraordinary scenes at the hospital where Liu and Ramos
were taken on Saturday, police union leaders, angered by Mayor
Bill de Blasio's qualified support of the protesters, said the
mayor had "blood on his hands". As the mayor arrived at the
hospital, some officers turned their backs to him in a pointed
display of disrespect.
Two days later, a visibly angered de Blasio chastised
journalists at a news conference for what he called "divisive"
coverage, while urging activists to halt demonstrations until
after the police funerals. Over the week, however, small groups
of protesters continued to take to the streets chanting "How do
you spell murderer? NYPD" and other anti-police chants.
The mayor has said he hopes the funerals will help mend the
city's fractured mood. Some people attending the wake saw little
reason to refrain from criticism.
Marta Mares, who said she only learned Ramos was a neighbor
after his death, arrived at the church two hours early.
"We want to support NYPD officers because now we can see
what danger they are in, especially under Mayor de Blasio," she
said.
"We love you guys," a woman shouted from a crowd of
onlookers as Bill Bratton, the city's police commissioner,
headed into the church. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic
Archbishop of New York, and Rudy Giuliani, a former New York
City mayor, also visited.
Thousands of police officers from departments around the
country, including those in St. Louis, Atlanta, Boston, New
Orleans and Washington, D.C., were expected to join U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden and other officials for the funeral service
at the church on Saturday. Nearly 700 officers had taken up an
offer JetBlue Airways Corp to fly two members of each
law enforcement agency to New York for free, an airline
spokeswoman said.
With a crowd of thousands expected, a large screen was set
up on an intersection near the church to relay the service to
the overflow. Security was tight, with about a dozen blocks
closed to traffic. Police dogs sniffed the streets, and officers
could be seen watching on nearby rooftops.
Police had yet to announce details for the funeral of Liu,
32, while federal officials helped relatives in China travel to
the United States.
The execution-style killing was so swift, according to the
city's police commissioner, that the officers may never have
seen their assailant, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, 28, who soon after shot
himself and died in a nearby subway station.
Brinsley, who was black, wrote online that he wanted to kill
police officers to avenge the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael
Brown, unarmed black men killed by white policemen in New York
and Ferguson, Missouri. Ramos and Liu were not involved in those
cases and others that have sparked protests.
The deaths of Garner and Brown and the decisions not to
prosecute the officers responsible ignited protests across the
country, renewing a debate about race in America that has drawn
in U.S. President Barack Obama.
Protest leaders expressed horror at the killings, saying
they were not responsible for the actions of a man described by
city officials as emotionally troubled. Brinsley shot and
wounded his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before traveling to
Brooklyn.
Relatives of Garner joined civil rights activist the Rev. Al
Sharpton on Christmas Day to say prayers for both Ramos and Liu.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington, Jonathan
Kaminsky in New Orleans and Mark Guarino in Chicago; Editing by
Howard Goller and Christian Plumb)