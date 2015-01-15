(Bill Schneider is professor of public and international
affairs at George Mason University and a resident scholar at
Third Way. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Bill Schneider
Jan 14 Do police officers "routinely lie to
serve their own interests?" Thirty-one percent of Americans
believe they do, and that number rises to 45 percent among
African-Americans, 41 percent among young people and 39 percent
among Democrats. Republicans reject that charge three to one (60
to 20 percent).
Those numbers come from a national poll of Americans just
conducted by Reuters and the Ipsos polling organization. Still,
the image of the police is more controversial than the reality.
Asked whether they approve of the job being done by "your
local police department," nearly three quarters of Americans say
they approve. Approval is high among African-Americans (56
percent) as well as whites (77 percent), among Democrats (72
percent) as well as Republicans (84 percent).
On the other hand, the public is divided over whether
"Police officers tend to unfairly target minorities" (37 percent
agree, 43 percent disagree). African-Americans and Latinos
believe the police do target minorities (69 percent and 54
percent, respectively). Fewer than a third of whites feel that
way (29 percent).
The racist image of the police is strongly influenced by
politics. A majority of Democrats (53 percent) believe the
police unfairly target minorities. Only 19 percent of
Republicans agree.
Young people don't trust the police. That's not surprising.
They're the ones most likely to get into trouble. In the Reuters
poll, young people were more than twice as likely as seniors to
endorse the view that police officers tend to unfairly target
minorities (53 percent among Americans under 30, 25 percent
among those 60 and older).
These days, young Americans are much more likely than
seniors to live in a multicultural world and to interact with
minorities. Even young whites were more than twice as likely as
white seniors to brand the police as racist (42 percent of young
whites but only 20 percent of white seniors).
Do Americans "trust the police to be fair and just?" Most do
(53 percent). But that, too, is a political issue. Only 30
percent of African-Americans, 43 percent of young people and 47
percent of Democrats say they trust the police to be fair and
just. Trust in the police is much higher among seniors (67
percent) and Republicans (70 percent).
Overall, these findings are reminiscent of research showing
that Americans tend to be highly critical of Congress, while
they hold a favorable view of "your own congressman." That's why
they regularly re-elect over 90 percent of congressional
incumbents even while denouncing the institution.
Education researchers have found that college students tend
to give low marks when asked to assess the quality of teaching
in their schools. However, when asked to rate the quality of the
teacher in the most recent class they attended, the marks come
out much higher.
The same rule appears to apply to people's view of the
police: "The police may tend to be unfair and racist, but police
officers around here are O.K."
The poll also asked people whether they have a favorable
impression of the Ferguson police department. Very few Americans
have any experience with the Ferguson police department. They
probably didn't even know Ferguson was a town in Missouri a year
ago. Only 21,000 people live there, out of 316 million
Americans. What the public knows about the Ferguson police is
what they see on television and read in the news.
And that is intensely political - and racial. Sixty-two
percent of Americans say they have a favorable impression of the
Ferguson police. But there's a huge difference between
African-Americans (32 percent favorable) and whites (69
percent). Republicans are overwhelmingly favorable to the
Ferguson police (85 percent). Democrats are divided (51 percent
favorable, 49 percent unfavorable).
One question was surprisingly less divisive: "Would you
approve of your children (or future children) becoming police
officers?" Americans as a whole say yes, 59 to 22 percent. Young
people? 68 percent yes. Democrats? 58 percent yes.
African-Americans? More tentative, but still favorable. By 45 to
30 percent, blacks approve of their children becoming police
officers. In this case, reality - "It's a good job" - is more
positive than image.
