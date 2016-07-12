By Ernest Scheyder
DALLAS, July 12 President Barack Obama will
address a memorial service in Dallas on Tuesday for five
policemen killed last week in a sniper attack, as he seeks to
repair social divisions inflamed by the deadliest day for U.S.
law enforcement in more than a decade.
U.S. Army veteran Micah Johnson gunned down the officers
during a march in the city on Thursday in retribution for police
killings of black people, before being killed by an
explosive-laden robot detonated by officers.
Obama cut short a European trip following the attack and the
shootings days earlier by police of two black men in Louisiana
and Minnesota which prompted the Dallas march and similar
protests in other U.S. cities.
"The President recognizes that it's not just people in
Dallas who are grieving, but people all across the country who
are concerned about the violence that so many Americans have
witnessed in the last week or so," White House press secretary
Josh Earnest told a press briefing on Monday.
Obama, who reiterated a call for stricter gun control
following the Dallas assault, will also meet the families of the
slain policemen and others who were wounded, the White House
said on Sunday.
Nine officers and two civilians were also wounded in
Johnson's ambush.
The police death toll was the highest on a single day in
America since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when 72 officers died,
according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Fund.
The president will deliver his address at the Morton H.
Meyerson Symphony Center during a private memorial service where
former president George W. Bush is also scheduled to speak.
On Wednesday, Obama will host a meeting with law enforcement
officials, activists and civil rights leaders to discuss ways to
repair "the bonds of trust" between communities and police, the
White House said on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing
by John Stonestreet)