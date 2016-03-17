By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, March 17
WASHINGTON, March 17 Law enforcement officers in
the United States are increasingly buying professional liability
insurance policies amid worries they may be sued for their
on-duty actions, the Fraternal Order of Police, the biggest U.S.
police union, told Reuters.
Between July 2014 and July 2015, the number of members who
bought the union's liability insurance jumped 15 percent,
according to data from the FOP released this week and shared
exclusively with Reuters.
In previous years, liability insurance purchases grew only
between one to three percent, said Jim Pasco, executive director
of the FOP, which represents more than 330,000 officers.
The insurance would help cover legal fees, but would not
protect against criminal prosecution.
The sharp jump comes amid a national debate over whether law
enforcement should be under more surveillance and scrutiny,
especially in light of a wave of publicized cases where deadly
force was used against unarmed civilians, many of them
minorities.
"In an already litigious society, the likelihood of a police
officer being sued or charged, often falsely, grows by the day.
Officers are increasingly aware of the need to be protected and
joining the FOP legal defense plan in growing numbers," said
Pasco, whose union sells insurance for $265 a year.
Civil rights groups such as Black Lives Matter and the Obama
administration have called for increased accountability for
officers, including the use of body cameras and community
oversight.
Still, some in law enforcement, including FBI Director James
Comey, have said that the increased scrutiny has made officers
feel antagonized and afraid to do their jobs.
"The environment has become increasingly volatile towards
law enforcement in general," said Jonathan Adler, a member and
past president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Association, where insurance purchases grew 10 percent last
year.
Several high-profile police-involved shootings between July
2014 and July 2015, the period the union studied, led to civil
and criminal suits being filed against police.
Officers sued in wrongful death lawsuits include Ferguson,
Missouri officer Darren Wilson, who shot unarmed teen Michael
Brown in August 2014, and Cleveland officers Frank Garmback and
Timothy Loehmann, the officers who encountered Tamir Rice, 12,
who was shot while carrying a toy gun in November 2014.
The insurance also covers officers charged in criminal cases
like Michael Slager, the officer charged in the murder of Walter
Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina in April 2015.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the rise in
officer liability insurance.
(Editing by Richard Cowan and Bernadette Baum)